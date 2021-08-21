PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino Admits 'need To Build Team And It Won't Be Easy'

Paris Saint-Germain have had a good start to the season, but according to their coach Mauricio Pochettino there is still much work to be done, and they "have to build a team" after the addition of many new faces at the club. PSG lost their first competitive game of the season in the Trophee des Champions against the Ligue 1 champions Lille; however, they managed to win all three of their Ligue 1 matches after that.

PSG have defensive problems

They have not managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their victories and conceded five goals in three Ligue 1 games. And according to Pochettino, there is a lot to improve despite the wins, he specifically mentioned their defence needing to de better, but he also said that he was happy with the three points against a difficult opponent.

"We are at the start of the season, we can see how difficult it is for all the teams to win a game," the Argentine told his post-match press conference following his side's 4-2 victory over Brest on Friday. There are things to improve. In defence, we have to prevent the transition play which can hurt us. I'm very happy to take three points on difficult ground, against a team that has started the season well."

A lot of new players, so they need to "build a team" says Poch

Pochettino then spoke of the star power that the club has assembled saying that the challenge for him is to "build a team" which will not be an easy job as he will have to find the right balance amongst the players he has and adding that it will take time to do all this.

“We have a lot of names of players that shine, but we have to build a team, that's the challenge. It won't be easy, we have to find a balance between the talents that we have. It will take time," said the Argentine boss.

Presnel Kimpembe also shared his thoughts on their latest match and about the new and old players needing to find the correct links amongst each other. "We know that we were playing an away game against a team not easy to play," he told Amazon Prime Video. "The team is not yet complete, we still have links to create. There are new players, we have to adapt."

Image Credit: @PSG_English - Twitter