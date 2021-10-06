PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino Gets Omnious Warning From Cassano; 'Beware Of Zizou'

Mauricio Pochettino took over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a season ago with a star-studded team, featuring the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., Marquinhos, Angel di Maria, Marco Verratti, to name a few. Even with such a team, the Argentine failed to win the Ligue 1 or the UEFA Champions League. That in turn has led to speculation from the fans and media as to whether his days at the Parc des Princes are numbered.

Former Italian striker Antonio Cassano is one of those people who feels the days of the Argentine are numbered as the boss of PSG and saying that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is lurking in the shadows to take the job at the helm of PSG.

"Pochettino will have a short life at PSG," Cassano said on 'BoboTV'. "I have heard bad things about him. He is a great guy, but as a coach, he has not done a minute of tactics and the team asks him for it. He asks the players for advice on how to play. I can't believe it. He has never coached champions and now he has trouble managing great (players). From what I understand, if he continues like this, he will have little time there. Beware of Zizou."

Pochettino's strong start to the season

PSG had won all of their first eight games of the Ligue 1 season. They defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. However, that all came crashing down when they lost to Rennes over the weekend. In what has been one of the biggest upsets this season, the Parisians lost their first match of the season to Rennes 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

PSG held 68% possession through the match and had 87% pass accuracy but could not convert any of that into anything of worth. However, PSG will not be too fazed by the loss as they are still top of the Ligue 1 table with a six-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Zidane's Trophy Laden CV

In his initial two and a half seasons, Zidane became the first coach to win the Champions League three times consecutively, won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each, as well as a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana. This success led to Zidane being awarded the 'Best FIFA Men's Coach' award in 2017. He resigned in 2018, but returned to the club as coach in 2019, and proceeded to win another La Liga and Supercopa de Espana title. He left the club once again in 2021.

