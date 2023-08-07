Mbappe To Not Undergo Training With First-team Squad Ahead Of Ligue 1 Season - Reports

There is another big update on the standoff between Kylian Mbappe and the Paris Saint-Germain. The French striker is reportedly set to leave the club this summer as his contract expires in the next year. In the past few weeks, the French captain has been left out of the squad for the pre-season match-ups as the club gave him time to decide whether he wants to renew his contract or be sold this summer.

Will Mbappe be in the squad ahead of the Ligue 1 opener?

(Kylian Mbappe celebrating his goal for PSG during a match; Image: AP)

Due to his absence from the first-team squad, Kylian Mbappe's future at the French club is still up in the air. The player's fervent desire to join Real Madrid has led to a contract standoff between the striker and the club. Mbappe is PSG's all-time leading scorer, but he is steadfastly refusing to extend his one-year contract.

PSG is eager to sell the French attacker now in order to obtain a transfer price, as they want to prevent losing him for free. Mbappe was consequently not invited to travel to Asia ahead of the season. Recently, he turned down a meeting with the agents of Al-Hilal after they put forth a record-breaking offer to sign him for the Saudi Pro League.

Where will Kylian Mbappe train?

Mbappe will likely practice with the reserve squad rather than the "A" training group, which includes players who might play for the first squad in the upcoming Ligue 1 season. PSG tried to settle the dispute by proposing a guaranteed sale clause for the conclusion of this season, but the player rejected the offer.

PSG is currently changing their transfer strategy, abandoning the idea of buying star players for huge amount and putting more of an emphasis on negotiating deals for young players which can stay with them for the long run. Goncalo Ramos, a 22-year-old attacker who excelled with a hat-trick for Portugal in the World Cup last year, is allegedly close to completing a transfer agreement for Benfica. PSG anticipates spending 80 million euros on the transaction as the player has agreed on a verbal agreement, according to the reports.

The Ligue 1 club is at a crucial crossroads in trying to resolve the Mbappe situation as well as aiming to improve their roster with fresh additions like Ramos as the season opener against Lorient draws near.