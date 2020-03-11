PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe Tested For Coronavirus Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been tested for Coronavirus ahead of PSG's crunch Champions League clash with Dortmund. The French football player missed two days of training with a throat infection and took a test to see if he was COVID-19 positive. Reports in the local media say Mbappe received his test results on Tuesday night, confirming he doesn't have the virus.

According to PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a bout of angina. Angina can reduce the flow of blood to the heart. However, the coach is hopeful Mbappe will feature in the must-win Champions League last-16 clash with Dortmund. PSG's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is already being played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes – like many matches around Europe.

Coronavirus scare in France

This decision was made by authorities in the French capital as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. France has reported 30 deaths due to Coronavirus while at least 1,400 cases of the infection have been confirmed, becoming one of the hardest-hit in Europe.

According to international media reports, France on Sunday also announced that it is banning events of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. French Health Minister Olivier Veran reportedly said that recently retired medics and medical students will be recruited to help deal with growing numbers of infections.

(With inputs from agencies) (Image credits: AP)

