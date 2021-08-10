PSG Goalkeeper Donnarumma Very Happy With Messi's Arrival; 'honour To Play With Him'

In a recent interview, PSG's new goalkeeper and Euro 2020 player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma said that he is looking forward to playing with Lionel Messi. Messi has made the move to Paris Saint-Germain as confirmed by the club on a two-year deal with the option to extend by another year and will reportedly be making €35 million per season after taxes.

Donnarumma talked about how exciting it would be to play with Messi and that it would be an honour to play with him. He told Sky Sport Italia, "We’ll find out soon if it’s official or not, but that would seem to be the case, and I am very happy that Leo is coming here. He’s the best in the world, so I can’t help but be excited and happy. It’s an honour to play with him."

He also said that he is getting on well at his new club who have now managed to sign Gini Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, and Messi this transfer window. "I’m getting along very well in Paris."I got to know the team, it’s a great group that gave me a wonderful welcome. It’s all going really well," he added.

Messi chooses PSG!

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has confirmed Lionel Messi's signing by uploading a cryptic but easy-to-decipher video on social media. Reports from Fabrizio Romano had earlier confirmed the Messi deal as he gave it the 'here we go!'. This is one of the biggest transfers in footballing history seems all but done as Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. Messi will sign a two-year contract with PSG and an option to extend until June 2024. He is likely to be in Paris within the next few hours to undergo his medical and make this transfer official.

Messi was also sighted in Paris after the official announcement, with Romano uploading one of the first images of Messi waving at the fans who have come in large numbers to welcome the Argentine superstar.

Messi meets up with PSG players in Ibiza

In his recent farewell press conference, Messi admitted that some PSG players met him during a holiday recently in Ibiza following Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph over Brazil. "I met them in Ibiza, we met them one day, got together and we're friends. I was going to meet Paredes and Di Maria. Ney called me and said, Do you want to see me? We uploaded the photo at that moment because we were having a good time and there was a joke at the time, they kept telling me, 'Come to Paris, come to Paris'. It was just a joke, that was all." Messi meeting the PSG stars made headlines as the French club was the club he was heavily linked but his signing was confirmed earlier today by the Parisian Ligue 1 outfit.

Image Credits: AP/ @PSG_English - Twitter