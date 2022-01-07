PSG Have Chosen Football Legend To Replace Mauricio Pochettino As Manager: Report

According to reports from French media outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have got into talks with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and have convinced him to take Mauricio Pochettino's place in the summer. Pochettino was linked with a move away from PSG to join Manchester United and it has now been given to understand that the coach will be allowed to move at the end of the season and thus the French side have already started working on securing a replacement.

Mauricio Pochettino is very likely to leave and it is also understood that the Argentine reportedly does not enjoy a great relationship with PSG sporting director Leonardo, this after the manager was involved in a discussion with Manchester United to join them, leaving Paris Saint Germain's sporting director angered.

The club has been dominating the Ligue 1 for years but haven't found success in the Champions League. The club has gone all out in the recent transfer window signing Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers while also signing Achraf Hakimi for a fee reportedly around $70million.

PSG currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table, 13 points ahead of second-placed OGC Nice. The club, however, didn't finish their Champions League group first ending one point behind group winners Manchester City and will look to come out stronger this campaign.

Will Zidane go to PSG? Zinedine Zidane's former assistant answers

David Bettoni who served as Zinedine Zidane's assistant spoke to BeIN Sports about the speculation concerning Zidane's future and said that he hasn't spoken to him in this regard and said it depends on what Zidane is looking for professionally "We all know Zizou is a Marseille man and we know all about the rivalry between Marseille and Paris. So it depends on how much he prioritises his profession. Only time will tell. Will Zidane go to PSG? To be honest, I haven't spoken to him about it. We know that there have been rumours in the newspapers. The only thing we know is Zizou has decided to take the whole year off. He told me he wanted to rest completely."

Image: AP