PSG Held Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo To Unite Him With Lionel Messi In Paris: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is now being spoken of as one of the most high-profile transfers in football history. However, before the move was confirmed, many rumours were linking the Portuguese star to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. According to reports, PSG did hold talks with Ronaldo to try and get him to join up with Lionel Messi; however, the move never materialised.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, PSG got in touch with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes multiple times during the summer transfer window. They did weigh up a hefty deal, but the club made no official approach. PSG wanted to partner Ronaldo with Messi to create a formidable attack.

PSG have had an excellent summer in terms of transfers after they have signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnaruma, and Messi. Four of those five players were signed for free, and Hakimi was signed for a reported fee of €60 million from Inter Milan.

Ronaldo lands in Manchester

After completing the move to Old Trafford, Ronaldo went for international duty to join his fellow national teammates for the World Cup qualifying matches. Portugal won their first match 2-1 against Ireland thanks to late goals from Ronaldo; however, he was given a yellow card for taking his shirt off while celebrating his second goal, meaning that he will miss their next match. The national team coach Fernando Santos then decided to allow Ronaldo to leave early and join his new club. And Ronaldo has arrived in Manchester, where he is now expected to make his debut against Newcastle.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United last month after 12 years, saying the club always had "a special place in my heart."

According to a report by Sun, Ronaldo landed in his private jet at Manchester airport on Thursday at 5:40 PM local time and was taken straight to a multi-million-pound mansion to quarantine for five days. Ronaldo's current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted some images on her Instagram of their family travelling by jet, the Manchester location, and a Cadbury's chocolate bar with a Manchester United logo offered as a welcome gift.

Image Credits: AP/Ronit Roy Instagram