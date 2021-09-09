PSG Hit Back At La Liga President Javier Tebas For His 'unsustainable Spending' Remarks

PSG gave a befitting response to La Liga president Javier Tebas for slamming Paris Saint-Germain for its 'unsustainable spending'. The French club said that the La Liga president should take care of his league before raising questions elsewhere. The biggest clubs of the Spanish league are known to have been suffering various financial difficulties, which is why the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid were insistent on moving ahead with the European Super League plans that would help them generate greater revenues.

Earlier Tebas had criticized PSG for being 'enemies' and 'as dangerous as the Super League.' The La Liga president was critical of PSG's spending as he raised doubts as to how the Ligue 1 club were able to spend such exorbitant amounts in a time when several clubs were suffering COVID losses. In order to explain his point, he put out a Tweet that read, 'COVID losses of over 300 million euros, TV revenues in France are down 40 per cent and over 500 million euros on salaries. It's unsustainable.'

Los clubs-estado son tan peligrosos para el ecosistema del fútbol como la Superliga. Fuimos críticos con la Superliga porque destruye el fútbol europeo y somos igual de críticos con el PSG. Pérdidas Covid +300M; ingresos de TV en Francia -40%; ¿y +500M en salarios? Insostenible. — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) August 31, 2021

PSG hit back at La Liga president Javier Tebas

Via a statement, PSG's general secretary, Victoriano Melereo, hit back at La Liga president Javier Tebas. The statement read, "Time after time, you allow yourself to publicly attack the French League, our club, our players and the fans of French football; while constantly posting insulting and defamatory statements insinuating that we do not conform to the football financial regulations, amongst other unsubstantiated statements. You decided some time ago to put in place a strategy favouring the economic expansion of La Liga without having domestic financial regulations in place. Now you blame the consequences of this on others, while French football has had a system in force for over 20 years."

However, the slamming of La Liga did not end there. The statement also added that Spanish clubs and the league are 'facing unsustainable levels of debt after gross mismanagement.' As a result, the PSG general secretary advised Tebas to focus on keeping the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in check as they were planning the breakaway Super League.