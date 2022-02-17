PSG Interested In Signing Ronaldo To Create 'all-star' Front 3 With Messi & Neymar: Report

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) roped in big names like Argentine football great Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos into their squad during the summer transfer window 2021. With superstar players like Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe already present in the French club, Messi and Ramos’ transfer into the team was expected to fetch big results for the team. However, with Messi continuing to struggle in the season, Ramos being injured for the most part of it, and Mbappe’s future with the team uncertain, Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being linked with a transfer to Paris.

As per a report by 90mins, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been facing inquiries from all over the world and PSG is one of the teams to make to the list. The report further states that the team wants to form an all-star front three line-up by making Ronaldo play alongside Neymar and his long-time rival Messi. 90mins also reported that Ronaldo joined Man United in 2021 to challenge for trophies. While the team has failed to perform consistently in the Premier League, they have bowed down out of both the domestic cups, despite Ronaldo’s effort to score 15 goals in 27 matches for the Red Devils.

Zinedine Zidane may influence Ronaldo's move to PSG

If the reports come out to be true, it may only happen if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave the team. Mbappe’s contract with PSG comes to an end following the 2021-22 season and he has been heavily linked with love to Spain with Real Madrid. With reports about Zinedine Zidane replacing Mourinho Pochettino at an all-time high, Ronaldo’s transfer to PSG seems more than possible.

Zidane’s arrival as the head coach will be a huge factor to rope in Ronaldo, as the player has never shied away from the close relationship he shares with Zidane. Both individuals previously worked together at Real Madrid and as per 90mins, revealing his thoughts about Zidane, Ronaldo once said, “I love working with Zidane. I love his personality.”

How have the big three performed in the 2021-22 season?

Ronaldo’s addition to PSG will be a treat for football fans around the globe, as it will bring the big three together. Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo will certainly form a fearful forward line-up, as the Portuguese will provide a much-needed boost to the Argentine and the Brazilian.

While Ronaldo has scored 15 goals for United in the ongoing season, Messi has scored only seven goals in 21 matches for PSG, while Neymar has scored three goals in ten matches in his injury-hit season.

(Image: @psg/Instagram/AP)