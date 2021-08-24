PSG Looking To Sign Everton's Richarlison Amid Rumours Of Kylian Mbappe Leaving

After various reports stating that Kylian Mbappe has agreed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the latest report will drop a bombshell. As per the latest developments, PSG have accepted their fate that they may not be able to keep hold of the French star this summer. The 22-year old is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and has been strongly linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes. If Mbappe does indeed leave, it is believed that PSG could sign Everton's Richarlison as a replacement.

PSG considering replacing Kylian Mbappe with Richarlison

According to French outlet RMC, PSG have contacted Richarlison's agent for a possible transfer. The Everton winger is believed to be a close friend of Neymar since they both play for the Brazil national team. Richarlison enjoyed an outstanding Tokyo 2020 Olympics as he guided Brazil to the gold medal. As for this Premier League campaign, he has scored one goal and provided one assist in two games.

If PSG are to sign Richarlison, they may need to spend approximately £50 million according to Transfermarkt, a company that specializes in valuing top football players. Speculations of Richarlison's exit from Everton have increased ever since Carlo Ancelotti left Goodison Park for Real Madrid. With Kylian Mbappe reportedly having rejected PSG's latest contract offer, it is believed that Richarlison could be his ideal replacement.

Recent reports suggest that while Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG, they are yet to submit a formal bid. If PSG does indeed sign Richarlison as a replacement for Mbappe, the Brazilian will become the club's sixth signing of the summer. The Ligue 1 giants have had an impressive transfer window as they have already made several high profile signings such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

PSG coach confident of retaining Kylian Mbappe

Despite PSG's strong links of signing Richarlison from Everton, the plans could fail if Kylian Mbappe does not leave the Parc des Princes. While speaking to the press ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Brest, Mauricio Pochettino said that he was confident that the French star will stay at the club despite strengthening rumours. The Argentine boss said, "Kylian is relaxed, he is our player, and I don't see him being anywhere else this season. This period is part of football, lots of things are said, and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't."