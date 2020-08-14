PSG Turn To Man Utd Loanee Odion Ighalo As They Look For Cavani's Replacement

With the departure of the club's all-time leading goalscorer Edinson Cavani as a free agent, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are on the hunt for the striker's replacement. Recent reports suggest that the Ligue 1 champions have identified Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo as the ideal replacement for Cavani and have made contact with the player for further negotiations.

PSG identify Odion Ighalo as Edinson Cavani's replacement

Odion Ighalo impressed several clubs during his loan spell with Manchester United, netting five times in all. He was signed on loan until the end of the season but the deal was further extended until January next year, having agreed to terms with Chinese League side Shanghai Shenhua. However, PSG are now lining up a surprise move for the Nigerian international before his loan deal ends.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo has chalked up a list of players for the upcoming transfer window. The list reportedly includes Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears unhappy after the Bianconeri were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon for the second time in as many seasons.

Odion Ighalo fits PSG's requirements

According to French publication Foot Mercato, PSG have made contact with Odion Ighalo's representatives over a possible switch to the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions spent €57 million ($67 million) to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, who was already on a season-long loan with the club. However, the Parisians are looking at another possible attacking option to provide competition to the Argentine forward. Arnaud Kalimuendo, 19, has been promoted to the first team but PSG are looking to add an experienced player in their ranks. Odion Ighalo appears a perfect fit for the club's requirements.

Edinson Cavani linked with Benfica

Meanwhile, the club's all-time all top goalscorer Edinson Cavani is still looking for a new club, having fulfilled his contractual obligations with the French giants. He has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and newly promoted Leeds United, but a deal failed to materialise. Latest transfer reports suggest that the Uruguayan international could be on his way to Portugal to ply his trade with Benfica.

Image courtesy: Odion Ighalo Twitter