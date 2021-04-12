PSG Manager Pochettino Personally Calls Tottenham Star Harry Kane Over Ligue 1 Move

Paris Saint Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been rumoured to have personally called up his former club's star striker Harry Kane and lure the English international to France, suggesting that the 27-year-old striker is reportedly ready to leave Tottenham.

Harry Kane to PSG? Pochettino's call kick off rumours

According to various reports, Harry Kane has been left frustrated with Tottenham Hotspur after the club's lack of ambition and inability to win silverware. The 27-year-old's future at the North London outfit remains in massive doubt as the club could miss out on Champions League football for the second time in consecutive years. The Spurs captain has often expressed his desire to play in the biggest club competition across Europe and could ask to leave his boyhood club in order to test himself against the best in European football.

According to French outlet TF1, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been in touch with the striker and has inquired about the player's plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. A reunion for Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane remains on the cards with the Argentine tactician reportedly eyeing the England captain as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The French Word Cup winner's contract with PSG expires in 2022 which could lead PSG in selling Mbappe in the summer and not risk losing one of their most prized asset on a free transfer later on.

However, Mauricio Pochettino will face tough competition if he wants to bring Harry Kane to PSG as the French giants are not the only club in the running for the English international's signature. Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also looking for a striker in the upcoming market and have shown an interest in the English captain. However, they have suffered from massive losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and could steer clear of investing in Harry Kane next summer.

Premier League giants Manchester United are also looking to bring in the 27-year-old next summer but will have a tough time convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on selling the English captain to a Premier League rival. With more than three years left on Harry Kane's contract, the north London outfit are in no hurry to sell their club captain and have reportedly placed a massive price tag on him. However, the lure of Champions League football and trophies could lead to Harry Kane handing in a transfer request and force his way out of his current club next season, given how so many clubs are interested in signing him up.

Mauricio Pochettino will now shift his focus from the Harry Kane transfer news and eye the upcoming UCL clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday with the PSG vs Bayern time scheduled for 12:30 AM (April 14) according to IST. Heading into the match following a 3-2 win in the first leg of the quarter-finals, the French outfit will be aiming to take revenge for their 2019- 2020 Champions League final defeat in a bid to knock out their German counterparts and move into the final four of the competition.