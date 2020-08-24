PSG And Marseille Fans Clash After UCL Final, French Police Make 148 Arrests In Capital

Late-night clashes erupted in Paris as vehicles were set on fire, windows were smashed and shops were vandalised following PSG's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday. It was reported that the French police made around 148 arrests following the riots as fans clashed with officers of the law. The skirmishes reportedly took place on the Champs-Elysees and near PSG's home ground, Parc des Princes, as fans gathered to watch the Champions League final on a big screen.

Some hooliganism & vandalism now occurring in pockets across Paris as PSG fans don’t know where to turn. pic.twitter.com/RgyDDlzN1l — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 23, 2020

Paris arrests: PSG fans cause riots after Champions League final defeat

According to reports from GFFN, around 5,000 supporters had gathered around PSG's home stadium, Parc des Princes, to cheer the Ligue 1 giants, lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon unfold on a big screen. It was reported that after PSG's defeat in the Champions League final, there were plenty of scuffles at the ground as clashes erupted on the Champs-Elysees. A number of Marseille fans celebrated PSG's loss and lit flares following the full-time whistle in Lisbon and PSG's defeat against Bayern in the Champions League final also meant that bitter rivals Marseille remain the only French team to win the European Cup.

Marseille fans let off fireworks in celebration of PSG losing the Champions’ League final. pic.twitter.com/if7NIllx7B — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 23, 2020

Paris arrests: French police make 148 arrests on Sunday night

French police claim that there were 148 arrests made on Sunday night following the riots in the capital city. On Monday, officials revealed that the arrests were made for "damage, violence or throwing projectiles," Along with the arrests, more than 400 people were issued with a penalty for failing to wear a mask on the streets as social distancing went out the window. France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued a message of thanks for the police for arresting the "violent groups" and "troublemakers" in Paris.

Champions League final: PSG vs Bayern Munich match highlights

Thomas Tuchel's PSG made it to the final of the Champions League for the first time in the competition and had a couple of great chances to take the lead in the first half through Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was on hand to keep the scores at 0-0 until half-time. PSG were made to pay for their missed chances as their former youth player Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game for Bayern in the 59th minute as he nodded in Joshua Kimmich's cross. PSG tried hard to muster up chances but Bayern's defence stood strong for the remainder of the second period. It was Bayern's sixth European Cup triumph as the champions of Germany sealed the treble.

