PSG Midfielder Ander Herrera Admits Differences With Ed Woodward Led To Man United Exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has lashed out as his former club Manchester United after his abrupt exit in 2019. The midfielder, who seemingly wanted to continue his association with the Old Trafford outfit, had to depart for the French capital after a fallout with executive vice-president Ed Woodward. Herrera has now lifted the lid on his relationship with the club ahead of the PSG vs Man United clash.

Ander Herrera reveals he was offered only a one-season contract

Having joined Man United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao, Herrera went on to manage 189 appearances for the Red Devils, while also netting 20 times before departing for PSG in 2018. The midfielder enjoyed successful stints under Jose Mourinho and managed to retain his spot in the starting line-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Spanish midfielder decided to join forces with PSG in 2019, penning a five-season contract with the Parisians. Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the PSG vs Man United Champions League clash, Herrera revealed that the Premier League heavyweights were only willing to offer him a one-season extension, which irked him.

Ander Herrera Man United conflict with Ed Woodward

Herrera claims he had no intention to leave Man United, insisting that he was happy at Old Trafford. He expected a decent contract extension from Woodward, something that wasn't appreciated by the club's hierarchy. There was a difference of opinion between him and the club, Herrera added.

Amid talk of a conflict with Woodward, Herrera clarified that he has nothing personal against the executive vice-president. Asked what he would do if he came across Woodward someday, the Spaniard insisted that he would hug him. He went on to claim that the club did not respect him, although there was no denying that he was a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Man United team news for PSG encounter

Man United begin their Champions League campaign against PSG on Tuesday with Herrera keen on facing his former club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, will have to cope with the absence of some key players including Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood.

Bruno Fernandes will captain the travelling side at the Parc des Princes. New arrival Edinson Cavani's prospective debut against his former club has been delayed with the Uruguayan joining first-team training only last Sunday. He is expected to play against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Ander Herrera, AP