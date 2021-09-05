PSG Name Star-studded Champions League Squad Featuring Messi, Neymar, Ramos, Mbappe & More

Paris Saint-Germain Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected and approved his squad for the upcoming 2021-22 UEFA Champions League season and the team is stacked with star power, to say the least. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos, and Marco Verratti to name a few, are all present in the squad.

For goalkeepers, Pochettino is spoiled for choice with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma both available for selection. Who will start in the games is a question we are all waiting to see answered. In defence, last season Poch had some issues with lesser options, however, this season, with the addition of centre-half Ramos from Real Madrid, wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, and left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon linking up with Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, and Thilo Kehrer.

The midfield already had the likes of Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, and Idrissa Gueye however they also decided to make an addition in that position with Georgini Wijnaldum coming in from Liverpool.

However, PSG look their strongest in attack, they already had Neymar, Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, and Mauro Icardi, then they decided to go and add Messi to that forward line. Poch will definitely have a headache when he has all his players fit, to select his starting for the Champions League.

PSG have a tough group ahead of them with Premier League champions Manchester City, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge forming Group A. Their first match is against Club Brugge on September 16, they will face Manchester City on September 29 and then November 25 and will face RB Leipzig on October 20 followed by November 4.

PSG's complete UEFA Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Denis Franchi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, El-Chadaille Bitshiabu, Teddy Alloh, Nehemiah Fernandez Veliz

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Xavi Simons, Ismael Gharbi, Edouard Michut, Nathan Bitumazala

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Neymar jr., Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Lionel Messi

(Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter)