PSG Ownership Tells Real Madrid To Pay Kylian Mbappe Price Or Settle For 'Golfer' Bale

Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the brother of PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has presented a statement to Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe's transfer news and has also taken a dig at Gareth Bale. Real Madrid made a €160 million bid for Mbappe on August 24th, according to reports. Mbappe's current PSG deal will expire next year, and he is expected to become a free agent the following summer if he continues to reject new offers from the club.

Real Madrid made an offer to capture Mbappe almost a year ahead of schedule. However, it appears like PSG rejected Real Madrid's offer, with the owner's brother delivering a strong message on Twitter. He has made it straightforward that Real Madrid would have to pay the alleged €200 million asking price for Mbappe this summer. Also, he took a dig at the Welsh international Gareth Bale in the tweet. “If you agree to the specified price. contact us...Or complete the season with the golfer,” tweeted Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The allusion to the golfer is almost certainly a swipe at Bale, who has been chastised for his golfing passion.

Or complete the season with the golfer — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 24, 2021

Wales caretaker manager Rob Page dismisses rumours of Gareth Bale retiring from international football

Gareth Bale's international future has been questioned, with reports swirling that he was expected to retire after Euro 2020. But Wales manager Rob Page dismisses rumours of Gareth Bale retiring from international football after naming him in the 27-man squad for the World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Page believes that captain Gareth Bale is still dedicated to Wales and wants to lead them to their first World Cup since 1958. "As a player, manager, you want to be part of a World Cup. The boys will go down in history if they qualify. Of course he [Bale] is going to want to be a part of that. He's no different, but to do that you just can't turn up and play for Wales. You've got to give it your best and play for your club. There's no argument there, he's ticking all the boxes," said Rob Page.

Image credits: AP