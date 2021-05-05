PSG Players Accuse Referee Of ABUSING Players During Intense Semi-final Clash Vs Man City

With their 2-0 (4-1 aggregate) win over Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG at the Etihad Stadium, Man City are headed to their maiden Champions League final. The semi-final saw players lose their cool, with PSG's Angel Di Maria being sent off in the second half. Later, Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti made allegations that referee Björn Kuipers verbally abused them.

Did referee abuse PSG players during Champions League game?

Verratti and Herrera on the match official.



(via @LaurensJulien) pic.twitter.com/rQsW5Z26xP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2021

As per PSG star's Verratti and Herrera, the referee apparently verbally abused them during the match, which confirmed the Manchester City Champions League Final on May 29. The players have alleged that they were told "f*** you" and "f*** off" by the referee. Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the first leg in Paris after a bad tackle, while Angel Di Maria was sent off for lashing out at Fernandinho in Wednesday's second leg.

In the second half, PSG received a yellow card. Angered players kept confronting the referee as Man City edged close to their win. The confrontations went on even after the match, where Pochettino and Verratti spoke to Kuipers and others for some time. While not confirmed, Herrera said he heard them something similar to "f*** you" directed towards teammate Leandro Paredes.

"We talk about respect with the referees. The referee tonight said 'f*** you' to Leandro Paredes," Herrera said. "If we say that, we get a three- or four-match ban". While Pochettino spoke to the referees later, he stated that he did not hear either incident, he said UEFA could maybe "investigate the situation".

Champions League results: Man City vs PSG

Thanks to Riyad Mahrez, Man City scored in the first 11 minutes of the clash. In the second half, the Algerian scored a second goal to secure the team's historic win. "What we have done the last four years has been incredible," coach Pep Guardiola said later. "The Champions League is the hardest and getting to the final was the hardest thing for us to achieve".

He thanked former players like Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany and David Silva, who have helped elevate the team to another level. He even thanked the club's owner, chairman and staff. "It's not just about money. If you want to think that then you are wrong".

