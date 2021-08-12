PSG President Says World Will Be ‘shocked’ By Revenues Generated From Club's Messi Signing

For football fans around the world, the news of Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona is still difficult to digest. The 34-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired and the football icon had initilly agreed to a contract extension with his boyhood club. However, due to financial rules at the LaLiga, FC Barcelona failed to renew Messi's contract and the Argentinian star found himself joining Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) in France.

Messi's PSG contract

Lionel Messi's PSG contract will reportedly see him making €35 million per season, including bonuses from his two-year contract with PSG with an option to extend it till June 2024. The ex-Barcelona forward was handed the Number 30 jersey by his new club.

Messi's arrival benefits PSG's commercial value

PSG stands to get a back major chunk of money they paid to sign Messi from their shirt sales. In a video posted by a football fan on his Twitter handle, a huge queue of fans can be seen standing outside the PSG store waiting to get their Messi shirts. Speaking at the unveiling of Lionel Messi as a PSG player, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the club may eventually release more precise figures behind the sales, but added that people would be “shocked, honestly, at the numbers we have.” He even joked about Messi for not asking for more pay.

Fans lining up outside PSG's official store in large numbers to get the new Messi jersey 🤯🔥



pic.twitter.com/tLxEx9NfkX — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) August 11, 2021

PSG sees an increase in Instagram followers

Apart from jersey sales. PSG also saw an increase in the number of social media followers ahead of Messi's arrival. The number of followers on the PSG Instagram account saw a surge of almost 2 million following the 34-year-old's signing. According to a report by L'equipe, since Friday, the PSG Instagram account has seen nearly 850,000 new followers and as many as 200,000 new fans on Facebook. The report pointed out that on Twitter, PSG's various pages in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic, were flooded by new followers. The Spanish version went from 600 new daily fans to 8,500, since Friday.

Apart from hoping to regain the French title, it lost to Lille last season, PSG would wish for Messi's inclusion in the team to bring them a long-awaited Champions League trophy.