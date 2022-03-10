PSG President Storms Into Referee Room Post Controversial UCL Loss To Real Madrid: Report

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shocking exit from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid despite having a 2-0 lead at one point in the game. PSG won the first leg via a stoppage-time goal from Kylian Mbappe, who also found the back of the net in the second leg to open the scoring.

However, from that point on, Los Blancos found their way back into the match as a second-half hat-trick from French striker Karim Benzema meant that Real Madrid won 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. While Carlo Ancelotti's side pulled off an insane comeback, the match was not short of controversy as Benzema's first goal was believed to have involved a foul in the build-up.

As a result of the controversy in the Real Madrid vs PSG second leg, reports claim that the president of the Ligue 1 giants, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, stormed the referee room after the match. Meanwhile, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino also slammed the refereeing decisions, stating that Real Madrid's first goal should have been chalked off.

Real Madrid vs PSG: Al-Khelaifi storms referee room post match defeat

According to Marca, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was enraged by the refereeing decisions in his side's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg defeat to Real Madrid. The report adds that he stormed downstairs from his box after the full-time whistle and went looking for the referee's dressing room to complain about the controversial decisions during the game. It is believed he was removed from the area with significant difficulty.

It is believed that the PSG president was unhappy that his side was not given a free-kick when the Real Madrid striker closed down his side's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. After the match, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino made his club's stance clear, asserting that he was confused as to why a foul was not given against Benzema.

While speaking to Canal+ after the UEFA Champions League defeat, Pochettino said, "I think the first goal changes the game. I wonder what the VAR is doing, for me, there is a foul on Donnarumma. It's a shame because when you see the action again, it's a foul. Afterwards, the match changed. That goal changed everything. I think it's impossible not to talk about this big mistake. It's hard to accept. I won't forgive it."

👔 @MrAncelotti: "We suffered a lot in the first half, but we did it. We had trouble getting the ball. We tried to press... But it was a good press from Karim that brought us the first goal and after that the magic of this stadium and these fans came with it."#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZGb5DF6JFZ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 9, 2022

Image: AP