PSG Receive Neymar Injury Boost As Brazilian Trains Ahead Of UCL Clash Against Barcelona 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have received a major boost ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg clash against Barcelona as Neymar trained with the team for the first time in a month. The Brazilian winger has been out of action since picking up an adductor injury during PSG's 1-0 victory against Caen in the French Cup Round of 64 game on February 10. Mauricio Pochettino's men crushed Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg at the Camp Nou without Neymar and are now set to host the Catalan side at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Neymar injury update: PSG superstar returns to first-team training for the first time in a month

Neymar sustained an injury during PSG's narrow 1-0 win over Caen in the French Cup last month. The star forward walked off the pitch of his own accord in the 59th minute and was seen limping out of the stadium after the game. Reports initially revealed that Neymar sustained a groin injury and was set to miss out on the game against his former club Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

While Neymar's injury report revealed that he would be ruled out for a month, his return to first-team training comes slightly ahead of schedule. Over the past two weeks, Neymar was seen participating in individual training drills at home as he continued his recovery. However, on Sunday, less than 24 hours after seeing his teammates beat Brest 3-0 in the French Cup Round of 32, Neymar was spotted at PSG's training ground.

Neymar return against Barcelona a possibility, reveals Pochettino

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Pochettino remained optimistic over Neymar's potential return against Barcelona. The Argentine said, "We are very happy with Neymar's development and we will see in the days to come whether he will be ready to play against Barcelona." While there have been no confirmed reports that Neymar will return against his former club Barcelona, the forward's return to training with the PSG first-team is certainly a major boost for last year's UCL finalists heading into the business end of the season. A report from Le Parisien suggested that Neymar might be on the bench for the game against Barcelona on Wednesday.

(â˜€ï¸) The last tests passed by Neymar ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· revealed discomfort in the adductors. The technical staff wants to avoid a relapse. Today's session should determine his presence in the squad to face Barcelona. [@lequipe] #PSGBarca #UCL pic.twitter.com/Td6N7PVoB1 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) March 9, 2021

PSG vs Barcelona: Ligue 1 giants favourites to qualify into UCL quarter-finals

PSG were 1-0 down at the Camp Nou last month but a Kylian Mbappe-inspired performance saw Pochettino's side score four times to take a 4-1 advantage heading into the second leg. Mbappe scored a sensational hat-trick while Moise Kean also got on the scoresheet for the visitors. PSG are clear favourites to progress to the quarter-finals and will be hoping to avoid another 'Remontada'.

Image Credits - PSG Instagram