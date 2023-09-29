PSG remain optimistic on Kylian Mbappe despite doubts over extension & Real Madrid rumors

Kylian Mbappe has remained one of the most promising prospects in current times. His potential transfer to Real Madrid has been hinging for a while but he stayed at Paris Saint-Germain despite being linked with a move to Spain. The French teenager is regarded as the best forward of this current crop of players.

3 things you need to know

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in 2018 on a permanent deal from Monaco

He is currently PSG's highest goalscorer in the history of the club

Mbappe has also been given the armband to lead the side

Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid?

Mbappe has so far refused to sign an extension and if the current position stands, he will be able to sign a pre-contract with any European clubs in January. He has already entered the last year of his current deal and there haven't been any contractual talks on the table as of now.

Madrid's desire to snatch Mbappe out of PSG's grasp is not unknown, and the Spanish giants are keeping an eye on the situation pretty closely. PSG has maintained a tough stance regarding Mbappe's sale and recently president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hinted that the player will eventually sign a new contract to extend his association with the club.

PSG president makes a massive Kylian Mbappe revelation

As quoted by Meczyki, he said, “Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player. He loves the club. He’s a fantastic player. He's the best in the world. We are very happy to have him and we will have him.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas went on to claim that the 24-year-old will be playing in the La Liga next season. In an interview with Movistar+, he said, "Convinced, no, but it is a destination for him, for sure. I think he's going to be in the league next season by 70 or 80 per cent."

Mbappe started the season in his usual fashion, having already found the net seven times in the Ligue 1. With Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi leaving the club, the onus will be on Mbappe to guide the club to Champions League glory which has eluded him for a long time.