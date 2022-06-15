PSG Sack Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane Eyed As Replacement: Report

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino, who guided the side to a tenth league title earlier this season. It has been widely speculated that former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will join the French champions, with current Nice head coach Christophe Galtier eyed as another potential replacement.

PSG sack Mauricio Pochetinno despite winning Ligue 1 title

According to ESPN, PSG have sacked Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino after just 18 months. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager led the Parisians to their 10th Ligue 1 title this season in his very first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille, which is the biggest margin of victory this season in any of the top five European leagues.

Zinedine Zidane, who has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2021 season, is believed to be the top priority of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Al Thani, who owns the club, is believed to have been extremely close with Zidane for several years, suggesting that the legendary French attacking midfielder could be persuaded to a move to the Parc des Princes.

While Zidane is PSG's top priority, the report adds that the Frenchman is keen on coaching the national side instead of taking up a management role with a club. Hence, the Ligue 1 giants have also shortlisted Christophe Galtier, who helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title ahead of PSG in the 2021 season.

Galtier, who is currently serving as the manager of Nice, is not only believed to be keen on taking up the role, but the report adds that he has also had positive discussions with PSG. If Pochettino is sacked, it will be interesting who replaces him at PSG, a club that is not only eying success at the domestic level but also in the UEFA Champions League after all the big money signings they have made recently.

Mauricio Pochettino was linked with a move to Manchester United

Ever since PSG were knocked out by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, it was widely speculated that Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked. However, at the time, it was believed that the Argentine coach will join Manchester United as the full-time manager, having reportedly expressed his desire to return to the Premier League. With the Red Devils having recently appointed former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag for the role, it will be interesting to see what awaits Pochettino.