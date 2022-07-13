PSG Say No To Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo After Offer From Agent: Report

The French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were reportedly offered to sign Portugal football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, by his agent Jorge Mendes. As per a report by ESPN, a source confirmed that PSG said no to the offer as the club doesn’t feel that the 37-year-old is the right signing for them at the moment. Meanwhile, Cristiano has been linked with reports claiming that the footballer wants to end his second stint at Old Trafford and join a team where he can challenge for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.

It is pertinent to mention that Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League 2021-22 after winning only 16 and drawing 10 matches out of the 38 games they played. They failed to qualify for the Champions League and will play in the UEFA Europa League this season. As per the ESPN source, Ronaldo’s agent Mendes, who is known to be close with PSG sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi discussed the availability of United’s No. 7.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. & others already form a star lineup for PSG

It can be understood that PSG's new manager Christophe Galtier might already struggle to play Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe together, so Ronaldo is unlike to fit it. The report also stated that Ronaldo has been already rejected by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while a move to Chelsea has also been turned down. However, United’s new manager Erik ten Hag confirmed a few days ago that the team continues to plan their season with Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be in Manchester United and Erik ten Hag's plans

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, ahead of United’s pre-season opening friendly match against Liverpool, ten Hag said, “We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together."

Manchester United begin their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 win over Liverpool

Ronaldo has been granted time off due to personal issues and is yet to join the squad. Meanwhile, in Ronaldo’s absence United started their 2022 tour with a 4-0 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Both teams locked horns at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri found themselves among the goal scorers.

Image: Instagram/@psg/@manchesterunited