PSG Score 2 Goals In 2 Minutes To Reach First Champions League Semi-final Since 1995

With Atalanta looking all set to seal a berth in the final four of the Champions League courtesy of an early lead, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) went on to decide otherwise. The Ligue 1 champions scored twice in the final two minutes of the Atalanta vs PSG quarter-final game in one of the most thrilling encounters of the competition this season.

Neymar misses in the initial minutes

PSG created history on Wednesday with a sensational victory against Atalanta. The Parc des Princes outfit sealed a semi-final spot in the Champions League for the first time since 1995. However, the road to semi-finals was not, after all, very smooth. The struggle for the French giants could be apprehended from the team's wild celebrations after the final whistle.

NEYMAR MISSED A 1 vs 1 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/DIzjSOKYDP — Dilax (@LeoPeak10) August 12, 2020

Within two minutes of the kick-off, PSG forward Neymar had the best opportunity to bag the lead for his side. The Brazilian received a sublime pass in the midfield and then raced past the field to leave the Atalanta defence shattered. However, he failed to net the ball past the net despite enjoying a one-on-one situation with Marco Sporteillo.

Mario Pasalic bags the lead for Atalanta vs PSG

Neymar's miss proved costly for the Ligue 1 heavyweights when Atalanta bagged the lead in the 26th minute. Mario Pasalic fired the ball from inside the penalty box, striking a curling shot past Keylor Navas. Despite balanced attacking opportunities from both the sides, the 1-0 scoreline extended until the 88th minute with Atalanta looking all but set to play in the semi-finals.

PSG qualify for semi-finals for first time since 1995

However, just then Neymar's brilliant assist to Marquinhos, who tapped it past the goalkeeper, changed the momentum of the game. The game was still on and there was no looking back for PSG. Just two minutes from the equaliser, Kylian Mbappe provided a sublime low-lying cross to Eric Maxim Choup-Moting, who tapped the ball past the goal-line to bag the lead in the game. Wild celebrations followed on the field as well as on the PSG bench with the final whistle. PSG qualified for the semi-finals of the top European club competition for the first time in 1995.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter