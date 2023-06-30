PSG set to appoint Luis Enrique as new manager: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly reached an agreement with Luis Enrique to be their next manager. The French club had an ordinary season, as barring the Ligue 1 title, they failed to add any other silverware. Enrique has been without a job since leaving the position of manager of Spain.

PSG on the verge of appointing Luis Enrique as new manager: Reports

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG is about to finalise Enrique's appointment on a two-year deal that will replace Christophe Galtier at the helm. Galtier is expected to be given the sack as an announcement is likely to be made very soon. The Spanish manager spent his most successful time in Barcelona and would be keen to replicate his success in the French Capital too.

Romano tweeted, "Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to seal the agreement with Luis Enrique — set to sign the two-year contract very soon. #PSG Spanish coach will be unveiled once the club completes the exit agreement with Christophe Galtier, very close. Here we go."

Kylian Mbappe's future remains a mystery as the forward has let his intentions known that he will not sign a new contract despite having a one-year extension clause in his deal. PSG will not seek Mbappe leave on a free transfer when his contract ends and will look to offload the player in a bid to recoup a sizeable chunk of the sum invested in the youngster.

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez has been heavily linked with a move to Parc des Princes and sporting advisor Luis Campos will try to bring in a number of players to improve the balance of the current squad. The departure of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi left a massive void to fill up and the onus will be on the French club to ensure things remain on the right path in the 2023-24 season.