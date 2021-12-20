PSG Sporting Director Responds To Claims That Lionel Messi Does Not Work Hard Without Ball

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo Araújo has rubbished claims that Lionel Messi does not work hard enough out of possession, stating that he is 'indisputable.'

Araújo insists that the Argentine international has made an outstanding start to his life at the Parc des Princes, having been involved in several goals alongside fellow forward Kylian Mbappe. He also added that people who speak against the 34-year old do not understand enough about football.

PSG sporting director believes Lionel Messi is 'indisputable'

While speaking to Europe 1, Leonardo Araújo said, "Lionel Messi is indisputable for me. If you start to discuss Messi, it is because you did not understand anything about football. We cannot doubt. If you look at Messi's numbers, his first six months are incredible. He and Kylian Mbappe have been involved in almost every club goal. He is defining and decisive. We haven't taken Messi to put on the show every time. With him, of course, we are more competitive. He can decide every game."

PSG's sporting director also went on to dismiss suggestions that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner does not work hard enough out of possession, stating that he has an individual style of play. While Leonardo did add that Messi can adapt his style of play to press more when the team does not have the ball, he seemed to suggest that it would be more advisable for the rest of the team to adapt to his style of play.

"Who says he has to run 12 kilometres in every game? He's been playing the same way for 20 years. It changes when you have other players next to you. He's adaptable because he's a genius, and the other geniuses we have are going to adapt to him."

Lionel Messi's stats at PSG

While Lionel Messi's influence at PSG is debatable, he does seem to have provided less in terms of the finishing product. Since his arrival to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer this summer, the 34-year old has appeared in 15 games across all competitions, having scored six goals and provided five assists. However, just one of these goals has come in Ligue 1.