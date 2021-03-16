PSG Star Marquinhos’ Wife Confirms His Parents Are OK After Break-in At Their Paris Home

PSG's loss over the weekend to Nantes was overshadowed by the shock burglary that took place at PSG star Marquinhos' house. Marquinhos’ wife has confirmed that Marquinhos' parents are recovering after the break-in at their Paris home as police have opened an investigation. Moreover, Marquinhos' teammate Angel Di Maria's home was also robbed on the same day.

PSG star Marquinhos' wife confirms parents have had a lucky escape

Marquinhos' wife Cabrino posted a statement on her Instagram handle confirming that Marquinhos' parents were safe but were recovering from the shock. The statement read, "The house of Marquinhos’ parents was burgled while his family was inside. But no-one suffered and everyone is okay and recovering from the shock."

Although no injuries were sustained to Marquinhos' family, according to L'Equipe, his father was hit several times in the face and chest. The Versailles prosecutor's office has confirmed the same incident. As per Le Parisen newspaper, Marquinhos' father was detained while thieves searched the house in Chatou and stole luxury bags, jewellery, various other items and about $2385 in cash. Le Parisen has also highlighted that the thieves mistakenly targeted the home of Marquinhos' father thinking it was the player's house.

Burglary at Angel Di Maria's house takes place at same time

Marquinhos was not the only PSG player who was targeted as Angel Di Maria's family suffered a similar burglary at their house. The Argentine was substituted by Mauricio Pochettino after 62 minutes as soon as Pochettino received the bad news from Leonardo, PSG's sporting director. Di Maria went through a similar experience while playing for Manchester United in 2015 when his family and he were victims of another robbery incident.

What is shocking is that several other PSG players have also been robbed previously while playing for the club. PSG forward Mauro Icardi was the victim of a burglary at his home last month. Meanwhile, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were robbed in recent years.

Mauricio Pochettino's reflection of the loss to Nantes

After PSG's loss to Nantes, Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that the safety of the players and their families was more important than results in football games. Speaking about the loss, Pochettino said, "It's not an excuse but there has been an unusual drop in energy. We spoke with the players but not about what happened in terms of the football. There are situations outside the game which must be considered."