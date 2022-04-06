PSG Star Neymar Scores Vs Lorient, Takes Brutal Dig At Critic Who Passed 'drunk' Remark

Brazilian footballer Neymar's form for PSG has raised a lot of questions and critics have also left no stone unturned in taking a jibe at the footballer. Apart from critics, even fans criticised Neymar after PSG lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Amid all the criticism, Neymar aimed a dig at one of his critics for the 'Neymar drunk' comment after scoring a sensational goal in Ligue 1 at the weekend. PSG faced Lorient and they went onto win the match 5-1.

During PSG vs Lorient match Neymar found himself on the scoresheet during the 5-1 trashing of opponents. The 30-year-old Brazilian ran from his own half before playing a neat one-two with Kylian Mbappe and slotting a shot calmly beyond the keeper.

As per a report by the Independent, the footballer answered his critic by taking to Instagram and sharing a video of his goal against Lorient by saying, “I was ‘drunk’, that’s why it worked... as they say around there.”

Back in March, RMC Radio reporter Daniel Riolo claimed that the player had been showing up “drunk to training”. However, Neymar’s Brazil teammate Lucas Paqueta, who plays for Lyon, dismissed all the claims saying, “It’s a total lack of respect, to say or transmit information that is false. Obviously, he didn’t comment on that, I believe it’s a lie. People talk too much and it ends up affecting us a little in a way, it’s difficult to filter all that. You can’t believe what people say... I believe Neymar is a great professional.”

Neymar's performance for PSG

Neymar has been hit with injuries this season and has scored just seven goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances for PSG so far this season. The Brazilian superstar did not feature for PSG from the start of December last year to mid-February this year after sustaining a horrible ankle injury during a win over Saint-Etienne at the end of November.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG are running towards regaining the Ligue 1 title as they sit 12 points clear of Marseille with just eight games remaining.