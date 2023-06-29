PSG Strikes €50M Deal With Bayern Munich To Receive Defender Lucas Hernandez - Reports

Paris Saint Germain has reportedly won the race for Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez if reports are to be believed. The French defender played a pivotal role as Bayern ditched Borussia Dortmund on the final day to lift the Bundesliga title. The Bavarians have already lined up a replacement as they are reportedly expected to wrap up a deal for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.

3 things you need to know

Bayern Munich have been the most successful German club

Lucas Hernandez is a World Cup winner with France as he lifted the coveted trophy back in 2018

Predominantly a centre-back, the defender can also be slotted as a left back

Lucas Hernandez is on his way to join Kylian Mbappe at PSG: reports

Lucas Hernandez could be a PSG player this summer as Bayern is advancing towards selling the player to Kylian Mbappe's side. PSG has failed to perform on the European stage and the hierarchy wants to make a fresh start next season.

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano already confirmed that the two clubs are in continuous dialogue to finalise the negotiation in the next few days.

"FC Bayern consider Lucas Hernández’s exit as imminent — matter of time to get it done with Paris Saint-Germain. #PSG Negotiations are advancing, already at the final stages — and right after Bayern will officially trigger the clause for Kim Min-jae."

Bayern paid Atletico Madrid to the tune of €80 million back in 2019, but they won't be able to recover the entire fee, as a €50 million fee has reportedly been mooted.

Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have left PSG this summer while Mbappe confirmed his intention not to renew his current contract with the club.

Hernandez is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture and will be needed some time to get back to match fitness.