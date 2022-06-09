PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Turns Actor, Debuts In Popular Argentine TV Series; WATCH

Lionel Messi has conquered the football world with his skills on the pitch and also established himself as a brand. The PSG star has previously appeared in several advertisements involving some of the world’s biggest brands, but he will soon be seen on TV screens in a very different role altogether. A backstage video has surfaced from a popular Argentina TV show in which the footballer is having fun on set as he prepares to film for the role.

Lionel Messi's acting debut

Lionel Messi will soon feature in the Argentinian TV series 'Los Protectores' which will also mark his debut in the acting industry. In an Instagram video released by Starplusla, Lionel Messi could be seen meeting the stars of the show. The footballer is seen receiving a warm welcome and also sharing a bottle of champagne with the stars of the show. The TV show has been shot across locations in Buenos Aires and Paris and will air in 2023.

Lionel Messi eyes one last shot at FIFA World Cup

Besides acting in Argentinian TV series, Lionel Messi will have his eyes et on FIFA World Cup in Qatar as this could be his final shot at one trophy missing from the cabinet. Currently, the Argentina team is going through one of the best phases winning two titles in the last two years and staying unbeaten so far.

Argentina first lifted the Copa America title last year when they beat Brazil on their own turf. La Albiceleste then qualified for FIFA World Cup following an impressive qualifying campaign. In 17 matches Argentina won 11 matches and lost 6 matches finishing second to table-toppers Brazil. Lionel Messi himself had an outstanding campaign contributing five goals.

After the Copa America title, the PSG star recently won his second trophy by winning the Finalissima. Argentina beat European Champions Italy 3-0 with Messi providing two assists in the match. After winning the Finalissima success, Messi produced a five-star performance against Estonia in a friendly game.

He had previously achieved the feat when he scored five goals with Barcelona in a 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the 2011-12 Champions League. The former Barcelona legend looks in good touch and going by the current form Argentina will look to go all the way till the final and help Messi capture the missing crown.