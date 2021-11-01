PSG To Terminate Sergio Ramos' Contract? What's The Reason Behind This Dramatic Turnaround

According to reports in France, Sergio Ramos’ contract with Paris Saint-Germain is in jeopardy and the club is considering terminating the player's contract.

The former Real Madrid captain signed for the Ligue 1 club on July 8, 2021, but has failed to attain fitness and hasn't played a single minute for the PSG first-team. Moreover, the player hasn't taken the field since Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Chelsea on May 5.

However, PSG have always maintained that they are optimistic about Ramos' return. After PSG's 2-1 victory against Lille last week, the club’s sporting director Leonardo stated, "We know Ramos has had an injury. The Spanish press is playing games; we all knew he had a problem. We know what’s happening here", conveying that the club remains interested in keeping the services of the player and are being patient.

"Having Ramos at 60 per cent, I don’t see the point", says former PSG star Jerome Rothen

Earlier, former PSG winger Jerome Rothen spoke about the Sergio Ramos situation and said that he would be concerned that Real Madrid didn’t extend his contract, for many reasons. He said that Ramos was not called up to the European Championship with Spain, claiming that these are 'signs that never fail'. Jerome Rothen told this to Le10Sport in mid-September after Ramos had suffered yet another relapse.

"We have the right to ask questions. And the answers worry me. If I was a director, a coach or even one of his teammates, I would have the same concern. I would say to myself: ‘At his age, when you see the physical problems he’s had for a year, will he find his best level?"

Though he brings a lot to the dressing room, a player at 60% fitness serves no point, according to Jerome Rothen.

"Having Ramos at 60 per cent, I don’t see the point. You have him so he’s good on the pitch and performs as well as he did during his great years with Real Madrid and especially that he brings you this aura in the locker room, this desire to win, this competitive spirit ... that I have no doubt about, but if he is at 60% on the field or that he misses a lot of matches, how can he have an important role in the locker room? It's impossible!", he concluded.

