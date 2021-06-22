PSG Transfer Update: Ligue 1 Giants To Offer €75m Plus Bonuses For Inter Milan Wing-back

PSG transfer update sees the Parisian club lead the race to sign Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi with the Ligue 1 outfit battling Champions League winners Chelsea for the signature of the Morocco international. Various reports reveal that Paris Saint-Germain have been in continuous contact with Hakimi’s agent over the transfer with Inter Milan transfer news seeing them allow one of their most prized asses to leave citing poor financial conditions.

PSG are making progress in their attempts to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter.



They are ready to offer €75m plus bonuses for the full-back and negotiations over personal terms shouldn't cause an issue.



(Source: Sky Sport) pic.twitter.com/iqqBsuNDD1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 22, 2021

Achraf Hakimi transfer news: Hakimi PSG transfer already in motion?

Chelsea were said to be the leading contenders with Achraf Hakimi transfer news linking the Champions League winners with a move for the defender. The London outfit was expected to edge out any competition from other clubs with the Blues looking to strike a player plus cash deal with Inter Milan in order to acquire Hakimi's services.

Their latest rumoured bid stood at €55m including Marcos Alonso who was open to heading towards Inter Milan with Hakimi packing his bags and joining the Blues at Stamford Bridge. The London outfit was expected to sort out the transfer soon citing Inter Milan's interest in Marcos Alonso but the Nerazzurri are now said to be seemingly prioritising the cash revenue and pursue Alonso’s signing as a separate transfer later.

However, According to Sky Sport Italia, Paris Saint-Germain are ahead of Chelsea and leading the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. The Ligue 1 outfit is said to have prepared a massive €75m bid including bonuses for Morocco international with Inter Milan expected to monitor and evaluate the bid during the ongoing European Championship before reaching a conclusion.

The 22-year-old has also expressed that a move to PSG will be his preference rather than moving to England and featuring for the London outfit. With Achraf Hakimi set to leave the regaining Serie A champions, Inter Milan are said to have looked at Davide Zappacosta as a replacement with the Nerazzurri also eying Lazio's Manuel Lazzari and Dutch star Denzel Dumfries also acting as another potential target.

SportItalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that the deal could be closed within 2-3 days with PSG likely to win the battle against Chelsea and complete the signing of Achraf Hakimi with their massive €75m bid. The Parisian club will be hoping to complete the transfer before the start of the upcoming season. The opening round of the Ligue 1 2021-22 season will kickstart on August 7 and 8 with the final round (matchday 38) set to end on May 21, 2022.

Image Source: Hakimi/ Instagram