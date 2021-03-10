PSG Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Preview

Paris Saint-Germain are back in the Champions League action as they host FC Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday. The round of 16, second leg tie is set to be played at Parc des Prince on March 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 1: 30 AM (Thursday, March 11) according to IST. Let's have a look at PSG vs BAR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, alongside other details of this Champions League clash.

PSG vs BAR live: PSG vs BAR Dream11 match preview

PSG will play Barcelona with a massive advantage and a foot in the Champions League quarter-finals following their impressive outing at Camp Nou in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash. The French outfit Blew past FC Barcelona and went on to register a massive 1-4 win in Spain which sees the Ligue 1 outfit as favorites to advance into the next stage of Europe's premier footballing competition. However, FC Barcelona look like a completely different side since their last head to head meeting and will be focused on getting their revenge by pulling off yet another "La Remontada" on Wednesday

PSG vs BAR Playing 11

Paris Saint-Germain- Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Alessandro Florenzi, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele

PSG vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders – Presnel Kimpembe, Jordi Alba, Marquinhos, Sergino Dest

Midfielders - Marco Verratti, Frenkie de Jong, Angel Di Maria

Strikers - Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

PSG vs BAR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Angel Di Maria

Vice-Captain- Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele

PSG vs BAR Match Prediction

FC Barcelona have not lost a single game since their overwhelming defeat to their UCL opponents and have displayed signs of massive improvements. The credit for the same has to be given to head coach Ronald Koeman who has managed to get the best out of the team and will be walking into the game with the intent of keeping their winning record intact. However, Paris Saint-Germain will head into the game with four away goals and will be a tough nut to crack for the Spanish giants. We expect the Blaugrana outfit to go on and register a narrow win in this match but don't expect Lionel Messi and co to qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Prediction- Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Barcelona

Note: The above PSG vs BAR Dream11 prediction, PSG vs BAR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs BAR Dream11 Team and PSG vs BAR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.