PSG Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Live, Prediction And Team News

Spanish giants Barcelona will be keen on emulating their top form as they did against Sevilla when they take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. The Blaugrana trail by three goals (four away goals for PSG) in the two-legged tie but are in high spirits following their epic form in the past few games. Here are the PSG vs Barcelona live stream details, schedule, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Champions League live?

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports network. Besides, the PSG vs Barcelona live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV app, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Champions League live:

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Date: Wednesday, March 10 (March 11 according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Champions League live stream and preview

PSG succeeded in bagging a massive lead in the first leg that was played at the Camp Nou. Kylian Mbappe steered his side to an impeccable win as he fired in a hat-trick following Lionel Messi's opener from the spot. Moise Kean also rose to the occasion in the absence of Neymar Jr and Angel Di Maria.

Barcelona will be keen on turning the tie around as they did against Sevilla in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey. Notably, a similar spectacle was on display during the 2016-17 season when PSG had bagged a four-goal lead at home, only to be knocked out following Barcelona's 6-1 remontada in the return leg at the Camp Nou.

PSG vs Barcelona team news

There is still no clarity on the return of Neymar. Although the Brazilian superstar has returned to training, his availability remains a major doubt. Moise Kean also misses out after contracting COVID-19, further spelling trouble for Mauricio Pochettino. Alessandro Florenzi remains doubtful for the clash while Juan Bernat will sit out on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Barcelona, too, have struggled with several injuries to their first-team players. Ansu Fati continues to stay on the sidelines with a meniscus injury. Gerard Pique, who scored the equaliser vs Sevilla will not be available for the Champions League fixture due to a sprained knee. Philippe Coutinho, Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto are the other key absentees.

PSG vs Barcelona Probable XIs

PSG: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Pablo Sarabia, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel di Maria

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

PSG vs Barcelona prediction

PSG have a massive three-goal lead from the first leg and are likely to defend their scoreline. Although Barcelona are predicted to win 1-3, PSG will advance further on an aggregate 5-4 scoreline.

Note: The PSG vs Barcelona prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram