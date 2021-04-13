PSG Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UCL quarter-finals 2nd Leg Live

Champions League holders Bayern Munich will be hoping to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain when the two teams square off at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, April 13. The second leg between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 14 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the PSG vs Bayern team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch contest.

PSG vs Bayern: UCL QF second leg preview

An thrilling five-goal encounter at the Allianz Arena last week ended with Mauricio Pochettino's side claiming a slender lead at half time in the tie. Kylian Mbappe's brace and a strike from Marquinhos gave PSG the advantage while heading into the second leg despite Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller's attempt to drag Bayern back into the contest. However, the two continental giants head into the game following differing fortunes in their domestic title defences.

PSG are currently second in the Ligue 1 standings, three points behind league leaders Lille with only six games remaining. Pochettino's side cruised past Strasbourg at the weekend, earning a 4-1 win away win before heading into their second leg UCL quarter-final. The Parisians, however, have managed just one win in their last five games at home in all competitions and will need to be weary against the reigning UCL champions.

Meanwhile, Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin at the weekend, but are still atop the Bundesliga standings, five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. Hansi Flick's side are unbeaten in 20 away games in the Champions League but will be aware that the Parisians are no ordinary opposition.

PSG vs Bayern team news, injuries and suspensions

For PSG, COVID-positive duo Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti are expected to return to training this week, but it's unlikely that Pochettino will throw them into the mix for this massive clash. Marquinhos picked up an injury in the first leg and is expected to sit this one out.

For Bayern Munich, star forward Robert Lewandowski will not be available for this game. Centre-back Niklas Sule is also expected to miss out with a muscular issue. Choupo-Moting is set to lead the line for the Bavarians.

PSG vs Bayern prediction

This game has all the ingredients of a classic in the making. However, given that Bayern are missing Lewandowski while PSG have Neymar and Mbappe in their attacking ranks, our PSG vs Bayern prediction is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Where to watch PSG vs Bayern live: UCL live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD, which is also the official Champions League channel in the Indian subcontinent for where to watch PSG vs Bayern live. The PSG vs Bayern live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - PSG, Bayern Munich Instagram