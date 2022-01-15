Last Updated:

PSG Vs Brest Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game, here's a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, US and UK, and the PSG vs Brest live stream details.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PSG vs Brest live stream

Image: AP


Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to host Brest in their next league game at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on January 16, 2022.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the PSG vs Brest live stream details.

PSG vs Brest live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PSG vs Brest live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

READ | PSG relying on Mbappe's scoring ahead of Lyon game

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Brest live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

READ | PSG have chosen football legend to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager: Report

PSG vs Brest live stream details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the PSG vs Brest live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

READ | Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG: Report

PSG vs Brest team news

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Maurco Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Players unavailable: Neymar (injury), Julian Draxler (injury), Abdou Diallo (AFCON), Achraf Hakimi (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON)

Brest predicted starting line-up: Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Lucien Agoume, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Players unavailable: Romain del Castillo (injury), Sebastien Cibois (injury), Haris Belkebla (AFCON)

READ | Ligue 1: Will Lionel Messi play for PSG against Brest? Here's an official update
Tags: PSG, Brest, Ligue 1
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com