PSG Vs Brest Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to host Brest in their next league game at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on January 16, 2022.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the PSG vs Brest live stream details.

PSG vs Brest live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PSG vs Brest live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Brest live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

🎙️ @nunomendes_35 spoke to #PSGTV about his development at the capital club ahead of the game at home to Brest. 🎙️🔴🔵#PSGSB29 https://t.co/cY5cHVEBcv — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 15, 2022

PSG vs Brest live stream details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the PSG vs Brest live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

PSG vs Brest team news

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Maurco Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Players unavailable: Neymar (injury), Julian Draxler (injury), Abdou Diallo (AFCON), Achraf Hakimi (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON)

Brest predicted starting line-up: Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Lucien Agoume, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Players unavailable: Romain del Castillo (injury), Sebastien Cibois (injury), Haris Belkebla (AFCON)