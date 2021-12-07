PSG Vs Club Brugge Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

In a match that has no consequences for the home team, Paris Saint-Germain will take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League Group A match. PSG are through to the round of 16 in second place, and because they are four points behind Manchester City there is nothing they can do to get the top spot in the group but they will still want to end the group stages on a high. For Brugge however, they will go all out as they are currently level on points with RB Leipzig, if the Germans drop points against City and Brugge manage to win against PSG then the Belgian club will get the Europa League spot.

Below, take a look at the PSG vs Club Brugge Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

PSG vs Club Brugge Team News

Mauricio Pochettino will be without Neymar Jr., Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba and Presnel Kimpembe owing to injuries and suspensions with Sergio Ramos also likely to miss out after he picked up a muscle strain.

Philippe Clement will be boosted with the return of Stanley Nsoki and Eduard Sobol but Ruben Providence will most likely not be starting.

How to watch the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The PSG vs Club Brugge clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The PSG vs Club Brugge live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The PSG vs Club Brugge match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 8 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How to watch PSG vs Club Brugge live stream in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the PSG vs Club Brugge live stream UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The PSG vs Club Brugge match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How to watch the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The PSG vs Club Brugge match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, December 7 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Image: AP