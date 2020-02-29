PSG Vs DIJ Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And Other Match Details

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain take on relegation-threatened Dijon in Matchday 27 of Ligue 1 Conforma 2019-20 on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris. The match commences at 10:00 PM (IST).

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 prediction: Preview

PSG host Dijon in Matchday 27 of the Ligue 1 on Saturday. PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and hold a ten-point lead over second-placed Marseille. They have a game in hand. PSG are unbeaten in 14 Ligue 1 matches since their defeat to Saturday’s opponents Dijon in November. Dijon are struggling for form and are out of the drop zone only in terms of goal difference. However, they did defeat PSG earlier in the season and would like to draw inspiration from that game.

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 prediction: Injury and Availability News

PSG’s Ander Herrera, Colin Dagba, Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier will miss the PSG vs DIJ clash.

Dijon will be without the services of Alfred Gomis, Mounir Chouiar, Theo Barbet for the PSG vs DIJ match.

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 prediction: Probably XIs

PSG: Navas, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat, Paredes, Sarabia, Di Maria, Gueye, Icardi, Mbappe

Dijon: Runarsson, Chafik, Manga, Lautoa, Mendyl, Balde, Amalfitano, Ndong, Sammaritano, Mavididi, Julio Tavares.

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 prediction: PSG vs DIJ Dream11 top picks

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are must-haves in your Dream11 side considering their form. Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia are also expected to rake in points in the PSG vs DIJ clash. Julio Tavares, Mama Balde and Hamza Mendyl are also amongst PSG vs DIJ Dream11 top picks.

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 prediction: PSG vs DIJ Dream11 top picks for captain and vice-captain

Captain – Mbappe, Icardi, Di Maria

Vice-Captain – Sarabia, Tavares, Balde

– Sarabia, Tavares, Balde Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 prediction: PSG vs DIJ Dream11 Team

PSG vs DIJ Dream11 Prediction

PSG are likely to beat Dijon.

