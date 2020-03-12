PSG Vs Dortmund Highlights: Neymar Shines As Parisians Dump Haaland And Co. Out Of UCL

Paris Saint-Germain booked a place in the Champions League quarterfinals thanks to a 3-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund. Despite losing the first leg in Germany, the French side produced a fine display in an empty Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) to win the second leg 2-0. Neymar opened the scoring in the 28th minute before defender Juan Bernat scored at the stroke of half-time to double PSG's lead. Keep reading for PSG vs Dortmund highlights, key moments and player ratings.

🔴🔵 Paris through to quarter-finals for the 6th time, more than any other French side 🎉🎉🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/irjFjBEWoY — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund highlights; PSG Under Pressure Against Dortmund To Keep Mbappe, Neymar Project On Track

Champions League Live: PSG vs Dortmund highlights

Despite the game being played behind closed doors, around 3000 PSG ultras gathered outside the stadium and their raucous chants and celebrations could be overheard inside the stadium. Unlike the first leg, Thomas Tuchel's side were impressive on their home turf as they kept a leash on the visitors for much of the game. Erling Haaland, who scored a brace against PSG at the Signal Iduna Park, struggled upfront while winger Jadon Sancho failed to get involved for most of the game.

Angel Di Maria was one of the best players on the pitch after the Argentine turned provider for PSG's opener in the 28th minute. Di Maria's well-timed corner kick was met by a diving header from Neymar for the goal. Juan Bernat doubled the tally after the Spaniard struck Pablo Sarabia's low cross past Roman Burki.

The game had a fair share of physicality involved it saw 8 players booked for various reasons. Emre Can received his marching orders after the former Liverpool player appeared to push Neymar during an altercation.

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund: Champions League Hit By Coronavirus With PSG Vs Dortmund To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Champions League Live: PSG vs Dortmund highlights and up next for clubs

PSG will be back at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night (Monday IST) when they host Nice in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Dortmund will now be solely focused on Bundesliga. It's Revierderby next for Dortmund as Schalke will pay a visit to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund Live Streaming Details, Team News And Champions League Schedule

UCL live: PSG vs Dortmund highlights and player ratings

PSG

Keylor Navas – 7/10

Thilo Kehrer – 7/10

Marquinhos – 7/10

Presnel Kimpembe – 8/10

Juan Bernat – 8/10

Idrissa Gueye – 7/10

Leandro Paredes – 7/10

Ángel Di María – 8/10

Neymar – 8/10

Edinson Cavani – 6/10

Pablo Sarabia – 6/10

Substitutes: Kylian Mbappe - 6/10, Layvin Kurzawa - 6/10, Nianzou Kouassi - NA

Dortmund

Roman Burki – 6/10

Lukasz Piszczek – 6/10

Mats Hummels – 6/10

Dan-Axel Zagadou – 6/10

Achraf Hakimi – 7/10

Emre Can – 6/10

Axel Witsel – 6/10

Raphaël Guerreiro – 6/10

Thorgan Hazard – 5/10

Erling Haaland – 6/10

Jadon Sancho – 7/10

Substitutes: Julian Brandt - 6/10, Giovanni Reyna - 6/10, Mario Gotze - NA

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Full UEFA Champions League Squads

