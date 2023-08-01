PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch Football Friendly In India, UK And US?

Paris Saint-Germain is set to face Inter Milan on Tuesday as part of their pre-season tour to Japan. Both clubs are going through a rough patch in the pre-season and have failed to show the best of their football in their last matches. However, this is going to be the biggest match of their friendlies.

3 things you need to know

PSG are the Ligue 1 champions of the 2022-23 campaign

Inter Milan are the UEFA Champions League finalists of the 2022-23 season

PSG vs Inter Milan will take place today

Here is everything you need to know about the PSG vs Inter Milan match in Japan.

On what date will the match of PSG vs Inter Milan take place?

On Tuesday, August 1, PSG and Inter Milan will play a club friendly match.

Where will the match of PSG vs Inter Milan be played?

In the Japan National Stadium, PSG and Inter Milan will meet in a club friendly.

At what time will the PSG vs Inter Milan match start?

The match between PSG vs Inter Milan will start on:

India: 3:30 P.M (IST)

UK: 11:00 A.M (BST)

USA: 6:00 A.M (WDC)

Where to watch the PSG vs Inter Milan match live on TV in India?

The match between PSG and Inter Milan will not be broadcast by any TV channels in India but it is available on the Fanb Code app on a subscription basis.



Where to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Inter Milan?

The live stream of the friendly match of PSG vs Inter Milan will be available on the PSG app and website.

Where to watch PSG vs Inter Milan in the UK?

The match between PSG and Inter Milan can be watched on PSG TV Premium.

Where to watch PSG vs Inter Milan in the USA?

The match between PSG and Inter Milan can be watched on PSG TV Premium.

What is the predicted XI for PSG vs Inter Milan?

PSG predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Milan , Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Verratti, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Asensio, Neymar

Inter Milan predicted XI: Stankovic, Stefan de Vrij, Yan Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Cuadrado, Davide Frattesi, Krisjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.