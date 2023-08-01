PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch Football Friendly In India, UK And US?

Quick links:
Neymar for PSG and Martinez for Inter, Image-AP
Paris Saint-Germain is set to face Inter Milan on Tuesday as part of their pre-season tour to Japan. Both clubs are going through a rough patch in the pre-season and have failed to show the best of their football in their last matches. However, this is going to be the biggest match of their friendlies.
Here is everything you need to know about the PSG vs Inter Milan match in Japan.
On Tuesday, August 1, PSG and Inter Milan will play a club friendly match.
In the Japan National Stadium, PSG and Inter Milan will meet in a club friendly.
The match between PSG vs Inter Milan will start on:
India: 3:30 P.M (IST)
UK: 11:00 A.M (BST)
USA: 6:00 A.M (WDC)
The live stream of the friendly match of PSG vs Inter Milan will be available on the PSG app and website.
The match between PSG and Inter Milan can be watched on PSG TV Premium.
PSG predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Milan , Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Verratti, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Asensio, Neymar
Inter Milan predicted XI: Stankovic, Stefan de Vrij, Yan Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Cuadrado, Davide Frattesi, Krisjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.