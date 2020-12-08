PSG Vs Istanbul Basaksehir Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Paris Saint-Germain square off against Istanbul Basaksehir in their last UEFA Champions League Group H fixture. Scheduled to be played at the Parc des Princes, the UEFA Champions League match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 9 (for India viewers only). Have a look at the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream, PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news, and other details of the game.

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to register 9 points of 5 games as they start the match being the second-ranked team on the UEFA Champions League Group H table. The French outfit is at par with table-toppers Manchester United and third-placed RB Leipzig with only goal difference and head to head record separating the teams. All the Frech outfit needs is a win or avoid defeat to cement their qualification in the next knockout rounds of the UEFA Champion’s League.

Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, are the bottom-most ranked team in the Group H of the Champions League standings. The Turkish side has managed to accumulate only 3 points in their ongoing UCL campaign when they defeated Manchester United 2-1 during Matchday 3. However, they have gone on to register successive losses to United in the reverse fixture and a 3-4 loss against German outfit RB Leipzig.

Both the teams faced off each other back in October during the Matchday 2 rounds of the UEFA Champions League. The Turkish side was handed a thrashing as Paris Saint-Germain walked away with 3 points with a 2-0 scoreline in their favor Istanbul held the France-based club well in the first half and looks destined for a draw. However, Mosi Keean netted a brace in the second half to help PSG win the match.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news

Thomas Tuchel will be without the services of Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler as they do try to be match fit citing their hamstring problem. PSG will also be without Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer who have been sidelined for quite some time due to the nature of their respective long-term injury Argentian forward Mauro Icardi also remains doubtful for tonight's game with Kean likely to start next to Neymar and Mbappe.

Okan Buruk will be missing Alexandru Epureanu and Boli Bolingoli with former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel suspended for tonight’s game. Irfan Kahveci and Mehmet Topal have been ruled out while Edin Visca is expected to play for Basaksehir tonight despite picking up an injury last week.

How to watch PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir live in India?

The Champions League live broadcast of the fixture will happen on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League's social media handles alongside the social media handles of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction

With knock out qualification there for the taking, PSG is likely to field their strongest 11 and take advantage of injuries that have affected Istanbul Basaksehir's defense. We predict a 3-1 for the French outfit as they aim to advance for the knock out stages of the tournament. PSG 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir.

