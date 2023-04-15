PSG Vs Lens Live Streaming: How Can We Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US?

Quick links:
Image: AP
PSG vs Lens LIVE Streaming: Paris Saint Germain will try to get back to winning ways when they host Lens in the Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Lionel Messi-led side has already crashed out of the French Cup and UEFA Champions League and claiming the French league has been their top priority as things stand. This top of the table clash would be of much importance as far as the title race is concerned.
Neymar has been ruled out for the remaining period of the season so the onus will be on Kylian Mbappe and Messi to guide them towards glory. Messi's future has been the subject of grave concern but the Argentine recently denied that he had any kind of conversations with Xavi over his imminent future or his return to FC Barcelona after his contract with PSG expires in June 2023.
⚽ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ⚽— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 15, 2023
🆚 @rclens
🏆 #Ligue1
📱#PSGRCL
🏟️ Parc des Princes
⌚ 9pm (CEST)
🔴 #ICICESTPARIS 🔵 pic.twitter.com/TMoFjGxHy9
Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Pereira; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.
Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Sotoca, Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Openda, Fulgini.