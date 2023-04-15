PSG Vs Lens Live Streaming: How Can We Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US?

PSG vs Lens LIVE Streaming: Paris Saint Germain will try to get back to winning ways when they host Lens in the Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Lionel Messi-led side has already crashed out of the French Cup and UEFA Champions League and claiming the French league has been their top priority as things stand. This top of the table clash would be of much importance as far as the title race is concerned.

Neymar has been ruled out for the remaining period of the season so the onus will be on Kylian Mbappe and Messi to guide them towards glory. Messi's future has been the subject of grave concern but the Argentine recently denied that he had any kind of conversations with Xavi over his imminent future or his return to FC Barcelona after his contract with PSG expires in June 2023.

Where is the PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2022-23 match taking place?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

When will the PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2022-23 match begin?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will begin at 12: 30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 match in India?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will have a live telecast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 match in India?

The Ligue1 match between PSG and Lens will be streaming live on Jio Cinema and the Voot app.

How to watch the PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 match in US and UK?

Football lovers in the UK can watch the match live on BT Sport 2 while the live streaming of the match will be available on BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Soccer fans in the US can watch the game live on beIN Sports. The live streaming will be available on beIN Sports Connect.

PSG predicted lineup

Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Pereira; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.

Lens predicted lineup

Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Sotoca, Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Openda, Fulgini.