PSG vs Lens live Streaming: Will Kylian Mbappe play today's Ligue 1 match?

PSG will seek their first win when they host Lens in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday. The reigning French champions are yet to register a win in the French top tier and will be eager to record their first victory. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

3 things you need to know

PSG are defending Ligue 1 champions

They have drawn their first two matches in the French top flight

Lens were the runners-up last season

Will Kylian Mbappe play against Lens?

Kylian Mbappe was introduced in the second half against Toulouse and he is expected to start against Lens.

PSG vs Lens TV Channel and Live Streaming details

Where will the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match be played?

The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match will be played at parc des Princes

When will the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match be played?

The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match will take place at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match in India?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will have a live telecast on Sports18 in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will be available on the Jio Cinema and Voot app. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match in the UK?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will be telecast live on TNT Sports in the UK. The live streaming will also be available on TNT Sports. The match will start at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match in the USA?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will have a live telecast on beIN Sports in US. The live streaming will be available on beIN Sports app and website. The match will start at 3:00 PM EST on Saturday.