PSG Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction: Here's All About Head-to-head Stats, Fantasy Tips & More

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain will welcome defending champions Lille OSC to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, October 30, 12:30 AM IST (Friday, October 29, 21:00 PM CEST).

Paris Saint-Germain has won just one of their last three Ligue 1 games, having won their first eight this season, but are placed first on the league table with a seven-point lead over the 2nd placed team.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Lille, are placed 10th in the Ligue 1 standings, 13 points behind PSG, and come into this fixture behind a 1-1 draw against Brest.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille OSC: Head-to-Head stats

Paris Saint-Germain is the better of the two sides when it comes to the head-to-head record. PSG has won 23 out of 49 matches between the two sides in comparison to Lille OSC who has won 12. However, in the last fixture between the two sides, Lille emerged victorious by 1-0.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille OSC: Team News

In terms of team news, Paris Saint-Germain will be without a host of players, Marco Verratti will be sidelined due to a hip injury, Sergio Ramos is yet to make a recovery from an injury while Kylian Mbappe will miss due to an ear infection.

Meanwhile, Sergio Rico and Leandro Paredes too are out injured while Lionel Messi's participation is unclear after the player did not train with the team yesterday due to a muscle issue while Achraf Hakimi will miss out due to a suspension.

As for Lille, Benjamin Andre is out suspended while Sven Botman is out injured. The Les Dogues have no other known injury concerns.

PSG vs LIL: Predicted playing XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI - Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi

Lille OSC Predicted XI - Ivo Grbic; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava; Timothy Weah, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

PSG vs LIL: Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Paris Saint-Germain

Idrissa Gueye

Neymar

Lille OSC

Jonathan David

Burak Yilmaz

PSG vs LIL: Dream11 Team

Keylor Navas, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Jonathan David (VC), Idrissa Guey (C), Burak Yilmaz, Neymar, Georginio Wijnaldum, Renato Sanches, Mauro Icardi

PSG vs LIL: Dream11 Prediction

