PSG Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Ligue 1 2021 Match Preview

A top-of-the-table clash awaits us on Matchday 31 of the Ligue 1 as Paris St.Germain host LOSC Lille in their upcoming clash on Saturday. The French domestic league clash is set to take place at the Parc des Princes with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the PSG vs LIL Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, alongside other details of this encounter.

PSG vs LIL live: PSG vs LIL Dream11 Match preview

Paris St.Germain walk into the match as the top-ranked team in Ligue 1 standings, having registered 20 wins from 30 games so far. With 63 points against their name, Les Parisien are currently on par at points with Lille and slotted above them in the league standings only because of a superior goal difference record. Heading into the match after recording a massive 4-2 win over Lyon, the hosts will be brimming with confidence and will look to hold onto the top spot by claiming three points on Saturday.

Lille, on the other hand, suffered a comprehensive 0-3 defeat in the hands of Paris St. Germain in the Round of 16 of the French Cup earlier in March. The visitors will be hoping to take their revenge against the French giants and look to get back at the top of the table. However, Les Dogues face an uphill task against the likes of PSG and will have to play their best football in order to snatch away any points from the PSG vs LIL live game.

PSG vs LIL Playing 11 (predicted)

Paris St. Germain - Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

LOSC Lille - Mike Maignan, Reinildo, Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz.

PSG vs LIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders – Presnel Kimpembe, Sven Botman, Marquinhos, Jose Fonte

Midfielders – Jonathan Ikone, Julian Draxler, Boubakary Soumare, Angel Di Maria

Strikers – Neymar, Burak Yilmaz

PSG vs LIL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Neymar

Vice-Captain - Burak Yilmaz

PSG vs LIL Match Prediction

While PSG have been proficient in front of the goal, Lille has the defensive record in the ongoing campaign. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter and we predict the match to end in a 1-1 draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction- Paris St. Germain 1-1 LOSC Lille

Note: The above PSG vs LIL Dream11 prediction, PSG vs LIL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs LIL Dream11 Team and PSG vs LIL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.