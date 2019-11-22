PSG Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Preview

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain return to action this weekend at the Parc des Princes. PSG will take on fifth-placed Lille on Friday, November 22 (1:15 am IST, Saturday). The game against Lille will give Thomas Tuchel's side the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to 11 points until second-placed Marseille take on Toulouse later this week.

PSG vs LIL Dream11 preview

Paris Saint-German have not quite set the Ligue 1 on fire this season despite the considerable amount of talent at Thomas Tuchel's disposal. None of PSG's forwards have made more than seven league appearances for the Parisians so far. However, PSG will be boosted by the return of Neymar for Lille's visit. Thomas Tuchel will have to ease the Brazilian back in after a lengthy injury layoff and a will-he-won't-he transfer saga.

PSG vs LIL Dream11 news

Kylian Mbappe is out of the game against Lille owing to illness. Marco Verrati is nursing a knee injury, while new signing Ander Herrera is still out with a thigh injury. Edinson Cavani featured in Uruguay's 2-2 draw against Argentina in Tel Aviv earlier this week. Thomas Tuchel could choose to throw in the former Napoli striker in attack in order to keep the in-form Mauro Icard fresh for the visit to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

🎙 @TTuchelofficial: "@AnderHerrera, Marco Verratti, Loïc Mbe Soh will not be in the group. @KMbappe is currently sick. We have to wait to make a decision. " #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 21, 2019

PSG vs LIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mike Maignan

Defenders - Jose Fonte, Thiago Silva (vice-captain), Juan Bernat

Midfielders - Pablo Sarabia, Marquinhos, Jonathan Ikone, Angel Di Maria

Forwards - Edinson Cavani (captain), Victor Osimhen, Luiz Araujo

PSG vs LIL Dream11 prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have the home advantage in the game. They are also likely to see Neymar getting some minutes, while Edinson Cavani was in good touch during international duty. As such, our Dream11 prediction for this game is a 4-0 win for PSG.