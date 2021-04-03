PSG Vs Lille Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview Ahead Of Ligue 1 Live Game

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will battle it out against Lille for the top-of-the-table clash. The first game after the international break will be played on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Here are the PSG vs Lille live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch PSG vs Lille live?

There will be no official PSG vs Lille live stream and broadcast for the Indian sub-continent region. But the live scores and latest match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch PSG vs Lille live:

Venue: Parc des Princes

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 8.30 pm IST

PSG vs Lille prediction and preview

PSG and Lille will strive hard to ensure that they bag the maximum points from the game on Saturday. The defending Ligue 1 champions arrive into the game following a thrilling six-goal clash with Lyon, as PSG managed a 4-2 victory. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Danilo Pereira and Angel di Maria proved the key for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

On the other hand, Lile suffered a major setback in their Ligue 1 campaign prior to the international break. Lille were handed a close-edged defeat by Nimes with Xeka scoring the only goal for the team.

PSG vs Lille team news

PSG have a lengthy injury list prior to the top-of-the-table clash. The former Tottenham manager will have to cope in the absence of striker Mauro Icardi due to a thigh injury. Marco Verratti and Alexandre Letellier also sit out on the sidelines due to their respective thigh injuries, while Juan Bernat is yet to recover from a ligament injury. Pablo Sarabia and Thilo Kehrer are among the other absentees.

Lille appear to have an edge over the defending Ligue 1 champions when weighing in the squad's availability. Lille manager Christophe Galtier has a completely fit squad for the Parc des Princes outfit except for Jeremy Pied. The French right-back misses out due to a sprained ankle.

PSG vs Lille probable XIs

PSG: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Rafinha, Angel di Maria, Moise Kean, Neymar Jr

Lille: Mike Maignan, Mehmet Celik, Jose Fonte, Domagoj Bradaric, Reinildo, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Ligue 1 standings update

PSG maintain the lead in the Ligue 1 standings despite sharing the same points as that of second-placed Lille. PSG have three victories in the previous five league games, while also losing out on two league fixtures. Meanwhile, Lille have two victories and two defeats in the previous five games.

PSG vs Lille prediction

PSG are the favourites to win the game 3-0 against Lille.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter