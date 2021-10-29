PSG Vs Lille Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

In a titanic Ligue 1 clash, Paris Saint-Germain will take on champions Lille. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 30 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Lille are a long way from their title-winning season earlier this year as they currently sit 10th in the league but a win today could be exactly what they need to kickstart their season. PSG on the other hand have been in fantastic form in the league, sitting seven points clear of second-placed Lens.

Take a look at the live streaming and broadcast details for the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match for India, the UK, and the US.

PSG vs Lille team news and predicted lineups

In terms of team news, Paris Saint-Germain will be without a host of players, Marco Verratti will be sidelined due to a hip injury, Sergio Ramos is yet to make a recovery from an injury while Kylian Mbappe will miss due to an ear infection. Lionel Messi making an appearance at the Parc des Princes is unlikely. Achraf Hakimi will also not be available as he is suspended.

PSG vs Lille live streaming details in India

For fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the telecast can be caught on the Viacom network. And fans can watch the action using the PSG vs Lille live stream that will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams and Ligue 1. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 30 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How to watch PSG vs Lille Ligue 1 match live in the US?

US fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 live can tune in to beIN Sports, which will telecast the match on television. As for the PSG vs Lille live stream, fans can tune in to FuboTV. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM ET on October 29.

PSG vs Lille live streaming details in the UK

Fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The PSG vs Lille match will be telecasted live on BT Sport 2. As for the PSG vs Lille live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sport app or website. The match will commence live at 8:00 PM BST on October 29 at the Parc des Princes.

