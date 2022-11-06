PSG Vs Lorient Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US?

Quick links:
Image: AP
Paris Saint-Germain will take on Lorient as they look to consolidate their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. PSG are currently in first place in the points table with 35 points from 13 games while second-placed Lens have 30 from 13. A win against Lorient will take them 8 points clear the top with Lens playing a match hours later. The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been in blistering form this season and would look to continue their march this season. However, PSG will miss the services of Messi for the match as he has picked up an Achilles injury. Here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the PSG vs Lorient live streaming details.
Lorient vs PSG is taking place at Lorient's home ground Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.
The PSG vs Troyes Ligue 1 clash will begin live at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 6.
Fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track all the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams and Ligue 1.
As for the Lorient vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app.
Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Ligue 1 live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Lorient vs PSG live streaming will also be available on the same network. The clash will begin live at 1:00 PM BST on Sunday, November 5.
US fans wanting to watch the live telecast of Ligue 1 can tune in to the beIN Sports Network. As for the Lorient vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Fubo TV app or website. The match will begin live at 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 5.
Ligue 1: Lorient vs PSG predicted line-up
PSG: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes; Soler; Neymar, Mbappe
Lorient: Mvogo; Kalulu, Talbi, Laporte, Le Goff; Innocent; Ouattara, Le Fee, Ponceau, Le Bris; Moffi