PSG Vs Lorient Live Streaming: Are Neymar And Kylian Mbappe Playing In Ligue 1 Match?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain will take on Lorient in match three of Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. PSG will walk into the match as favourites in the match against Lorient and will aim to start their campaign with a win. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 13, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Paris Saint Germain are favourites to the win Ligue 1 match against Lorient

Lorient finished in the tenth spot in the last season of Ligue 1

PSG is all set to play their 50th consecutive Ligue 1 season

ALSO READ | 'Second best player': Iraq footballer's post for Cristiano Ronaldo leaves netizens furious

Will Neymar and Kylian Mbappe play for PSG against Lorient?

Paris Saint Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will not play against Lorient in the team's opening Ligue 1 match and were left out of the squad last Saturday. Mbappe is expected to part ways with French giants soon and was also left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. On the other hand, Neymar also trained alone on Friday due to a viral infection.

When and where will the PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match be played?

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match will be played at the Parc des Princes ground from 12:30 AM IST on August 13, 2023.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match in India?

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched in India on the Sports18 channel. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to stream the Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match in India?

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched in India on the Jio Cinema and Voot app,

ALSO READ | Spectacular goal from Nandhakumar leads East Bengal to derby delight over Mohun Bagan

How to watch and stream the Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match in the UK?

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched and streamed in the UK on the TNT Sports network. The match will start at 08:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream the Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match in the US?

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched and streamed in the UK on the beIN Sports and its online platform. The match will start at 03:00 PM EST.