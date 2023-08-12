PSG Vs Lorient Live Streaming: Are Neymar And Kylian Mbappe Playing In Ligue 1 Match?

Quick links:
PSG captain Marquinhos (Image: AP)
Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain will take on Lorient in match three of Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. PSG will walk into the match as favourites in the match against Lorient and will aim to start their campaign with a win. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 13, 2023.
Paris Saint Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will not play against Lorient in the team's opening Ligue 1 match and were left out of the squad last Saturday. Mbappe is expected to part ways with French giants soon and was also left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. On the other hand, Neymar also trained alone on Friday due to a viral infection.
The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match will be played at the Parc des Princes ground from 12:30 AM IST on August 13, 2023.
The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched in India on the Sports18 channel. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched in India on the Jio Cinema and Voot app,
The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched and streamed in the UK on the TNT Sports network. The match will start at 08:00 PM BST.
The Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 match can be watched and streamed in the UK on the beIN Sports and its online platform. The match will start at 03:00 PM EST.